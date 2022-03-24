Bazaar and Rummage by Sue Townend, Javea Players next production

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 13:05

SUE TOWNSEND: Playwright as well as author Photo credit: Javea Players

SUE TOWNSEND is perhaps most-remembered for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13, but she also wrote several plays.

The Javea Players’ next production, Bazaar and Rummage, is Townsend’s fifth play and revolves around several oddball characters.

Gwenda is driven and controlling, Fliss is an observant social worker and together they cajole three agoraphobic women – one of whom could win prizes for swearing – to finally leave the safety of their homes to help with a rummage sale.

The play explores mental health, dependency and sexual identity to name a few, but is very funny with many sharp one-liners.

New member Richard Haddon, who directs the show, toured with it twice in the UK.

The play at the Javea Players’ Studio Theatre runs from Wednesday April 27-Saturday 30 April and Wednesday May 4-Saturday May 7. Performances start at 7.30pm.

Tickets €12, are available only online. Allocated seating with only 54 seats. “Please use sanitising liquid and wear a mask,” said the Players’ press officer Gillian Ashworth.

“Pre-ordered drinks will be served at long tables to avoid crowding at the bar.”

To request seating to accommodate disabilities, email the boxoffice@javeaplayers.com address. For more information, consult the www.javeaplayers.com/jp/box-office/ website.