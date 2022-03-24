Campello offers a solar energy sweetener with IBI rates rebate

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 12:10

SOLAR PANELS: Rebates on Ibi rates for properties that install them Photo credit: Campello town hall

CAMPELLO property owners who install solar energy will receive a 50 per cent rebate on their IBI rates.

The deadline for applications has been extended to April 30, announced Finance councillor Lourdes Llopis, who said that the paperwork should be presented to SUMA, responsible for collecting Campello’s taxes.

“Awareness of climate change is something that both the public administrations and citizens have taken on board, making changes at all levels,” Llopis said.

The councillor explained that the 50 per cent rebate, which all political parties approved when put to the vote earlier this year, is the maximum that regulations allow.

“This will allow us to progress towards sustainability with clean, renewable and alternative energy sources,” she said.