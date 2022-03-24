Campello offers a solar energy sweetener with IBI rates rebate

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 12:10
SOLAR PANELS: Rebates on Ibi rates for properties that install them
Photo credit: Campello town hall
CAMPELLO property owners who install solar energy will receive a 50 per cent rebate on their IBI rates.
The deadline for applications has been extended to April 30, announced Finance councillor Lourdes Llopis, who said that the paperwork should be presented to SUMA, responsible for collecting Campello’s taxes.
“Awareness of climate change is something that both the public administrations and citizens have taken on board, making changes at all levels,” Llopis said.
The councillor explained that the 50 per cent rebate, which all political parties approved when put to the vote earlier this year, is the maximum that regulations allow.
“This will allow us to progress towards sustainability with clean, renewable and alternative energy sources,” she said.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
