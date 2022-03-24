Growing opposition to authorised extension to Calpe’s fish farm

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 16:34

UNITED FRONT: Calpe town hall is joined by local groups opposed to fish farm extension Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE is preparing to present a united front as opposition grows to plans for extending the existing fish farm.

Local mayor Ana Sala, accompanied by Juan Manuel del Pino, Matias Torres and Paco Avargues, respective councillors for Territory, Fishing and Tourism, met representatives from local businesses associations, Calpe’s fishing guild and the Real Club Nautico sailing club.

Also present were members of Calpe’s Asociacion Cultural y Ecologista (ACEC) and Ecologistas en Accion’s Ricardo Barreno, who is also on the board of governors of the Sierra Helada national park.

Opposed for different reasons to the Generalitat’s decision to authorise enlarging the fish farm, the different groups discussed the possibility of creating a platform to organise and coordinate activities and protests.

The town hall has now put out to tender a contract to draft a technical report that will form the basis of the local government’s appeal against the Generalitat permit by presenting new arguments against it.

During the meeting, Juan Manuel del Pino maintained that Calpe was not ideal for a fish farm: “There is a national park here and tourism is practically our only industry,” he said.

“We shall use everything within our reach to continue this fight and we hope that all of Calpe will join us, because the future of our municipality is at stake,” Ana Sala declared.