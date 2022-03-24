Growing opposition to authorised extension to Calpe’s fish farm

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 16:34
UNITED FRONT: Calpe town hall is joined by local groups opposed to fish farm extension
Photo credit: Calpe town hall
CALPE is preparing to present a united front as opposition grows to plans for extending the existing fish farm.
Local mayor Ana Sala, accompanied by Juan Manuel del Pino, Matias Torres and Paco Avargues, respective councillors for Territory, Fishing and Tourism, met representatives from local businesses associations, Calpe’s fishing guild and the Real Club Nautico sailing club.
Also present were members of Calpe’s Asociacion Cultural y Ecologista (ACEC) and Ecologistas en Accion’s Ricardo Barreno, who is also on the board of governors of the Sierra Helada national park.
Opposed for different reasons to the Generalitat’s decision to authorise enlarging the fish farm, the different groups discussed the possibility of creating a platform to organise and coordinate activities and protests.
The town hall has now put out to tender a contract to draft a technical report that will form the basis of the local government’s appeal against the Generalitat permit by presenting new arguments against it.
During the meeting, Juan Manuel del Pino maintained that Calpe was not ideal for a fish farm: “There is a national park here and tourism is practically our only industry,” he said.
“We shall use everything within our reach to continue this fight and we hope that all of Calpe will join us, because the future of our municipality is at stake,” Ana Sala declared.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.