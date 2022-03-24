Nothing goes to waste at Benidorm’s wastewater treatment plant

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 17:17

GAS-POWERED: Filling up a municipal vehicle with biomethane from Benidorm’s EDAR Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

GAS-POWERED municipal vehicles are filling up with biomethane from Benidorm’s wastewater treatment plant (EDAR).

Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, councillor for the town hall’s Water and Transport departments, recently visited the EDAR’s “gasinera” accompanied by Ciriaco Clemente who heads the Hidraqua company in Benidorm.

Plant manager Maria Jose Martinez and Vicente Mayor, Benidorm’s chief municipal engineer, explained that biomethane is a renewable energy source obtained from the biogas that is generated during wastewater treatment.

This is a prime example of the circular economy and sustainability, they said.

“With this ‘gasinera’ and the use of biomethane, we are able to reduce the carbon footprint of the Water department’s vehicles as we no longer have to use other, more polluting fuels,” De Zarate said. “At the same time we are also reducing our dependence on outside sources.”