Nothing goes to waste at Benidorm’s wastewater treatment plant

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 17:17
GAS-POWERED: Filling up a municipal vehicle with biomethane from Benidorm’s EDAR
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
GAS-POWERED municipal vehicles are filling up with biomethane from Benidorm’s wastewater treatment plant (EDAR).
Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, councillor for the town hall’s Water and Transport departments, recently visited the EDAR’s “gasinera” accompanied by Ciriaco Clemente who heads the Hidraqua company in Benidorm.
Plant manager Maria Jose Martinez and Vicente Mayor, Benidorm’s chief municipal engineer, explained that biomethane is a renewable energy source obtained from the biogas that is generated during wastewater treatment.
This is a prime example of the circular economy and sustainability, they said.
“With this ‘gasinera’ and the use of biomethane, we are able to reduce the carbon footprint of the Water department’s vehicles as we no longer have to use other, more polluting fuels,” De Zarate said. “At the same time we are also reducing our dependence on outside sources.”
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
