Play the game in English each month in English

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 18:36

BOARDGAMES AFTERNOON: Participants attending the last session Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S next Boardgames Afternoon in English will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 4.30.

Residents councillor Martine Mertens said she was “very satisfied” with the local population’s warm reception for the initiative, which will be held each month at the Hogar del Pensionista centre in Alfaz

The most recent session showed participants the ins and outs of dominoes.

“I didn’t know the game, but it was very interesting and what’s more it helps to develop basic processes of visual perception, attention and memory,” Mertens said.

The Boardgames Afternoons and workshops are free registering requires only a phone call to 629 816 197. Although there is no age limit, the sessions are aimed primarily at adults.