Play the game in English each month in English

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 18:36
BOARDGAMES AFTERNOON: Participants attending the last session
Photo credit: Alfaz town hall
ALFAZ’S next Boardgames Afternoon in English will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 4.30.
Residents councillor Martine Mertens said she was “very satisfied” with the local population’s warm reception for the initiative, which will be held each month at the Hogar del Pensionista centre in Alfaz
The most recent session showed participants the ins and outs of dominoes.
“I didn’t know the game, but it was very interesting and what’s more it helps to develop basic processes of visual perception, attention and memory,” Mertens said.
The Boardgames Afternoons and workshops are free registering requires only a phone call to 629 816 197. Although there is no age limit, the sessions are aimed primarily at adults.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
