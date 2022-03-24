Red prawns under the spotlight in annual Denia competition

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 19:29
COVETED AWARD: Cash and a statuette for the Red Prawn competition’s winners
Photo credit: Denia town hall
EIGHT chefs will be competing in the 10th edition of Denia’s Gamba Roja (Red Prawn) contest on April 5
The eight finalists were chosen from the 64 professionals who applied to take part in the competition which will be supervised by Michelin-starred Rafa Soler, famous for his Calpe restaurant.
While two of the finalists are from Alicante province – Alejandro Tur is from Denia and Ignacio Caro has a restaurant in Villena – others are from as far afield as Tarragona, Caceres and Canyamel-Capdepera in Mallorca.
The Gamba Roja competition, famous for the avant-garde chefs that it has attracted for the last 10 years will, as always, take place in Denia’s municipal market.
And, as is customary, the prized red Denia prawns will be provided by the local fishing guild and each contestant will be asked to produce 11 portions for the members of the jury.
Presentation, flavour and the prominence of the prawns that are the hero of the dish will earn or lose marks for the chefs competing for first, second and third prizes of €2,500, €1,500 and €1,000 as well as a prawn sculpture for each of the final three.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.