Teulada-Moraira asks for another kind of donation

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 17:49
MECHONES SOLIDARIOS: Teulada-Morair initiative to provide hair for cancer victims’ wigs
Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall
TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Health department and the town’s Cancer charity are collecting hair.
The objective is to collect lengths of hair at least 30 centimetres long, that can be made into wigs for women who lose their hair during aggressive chemotherapy treatments.
Between now and October 19 – International Day against Breast Cancer – Teulada-Moraira hairdressers will be displaying boxes labelled “Mechones solidarios” where donors can leave their shorn hair.
Susanne Katzgrau, the town hall’s Health councillor, encouraged local residents to take part in the compaign.
“What is a small gesture for some people can create great happiness and hope for others,” she said.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
