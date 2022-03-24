Trending:

Teulada-Moraira asks for another kind of donation

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 17:49

MECHONES SOLIDARIOS: Teulada-Morair initiative to provide hair for cancer victims’ wigs Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Health department and the town’s Cancer charity are collecting hair.

The objective is to collect lengths of hair at least 30 centimetres long, that can be made into wigs for women who lose their hair during aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

Between now and October 19 – International Day against Breast Cancer –  Teulada-Moraira hairdressers will be displaying boxes labelled “Mechones solidarios” where donors can leave their shorn hair.


Susanne Katzgrau, the town hall’s Health councillor, encouraged local residents to take part in the compaign.

“What is a small gesture for some people can create great happiness and hope for others,” she said.


