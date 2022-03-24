Valencian Community enters a new phase with restrictions lifted

By Linda Hall • 24 March 2022 • 14:12

RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: Ximo Puig on March 24, accompanied by Ana Barcelo, the region’s Health chief Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Generalitat has lifted all regional Covid restrictions, although smoking is still vetoed on terraces.

Speaking after the latest inter-department meeting on March 24, regional president Ximo Puig announced that unless circumstances were to change it was likely that this would also be the last.

“All the indicators confirm that the pandemic situation has stabilised and we can begin talking about the start of a new phase,” he said.

The limitations imposed on the hospitality, leisure and nightlife sectors as well as concerts and sports activities have all vanished although facemasks are still required in interiors, on public transport or at crowded events and gatherings where social distancing is unfeasible.

The Covid pass also disappears and will no longer be required for visiting care homes and social centres

“Thanks to the population’s sense of co-responsibility, the Valencian Community is in the best of conditions to embark on a new phase of maximum normality but maximum care,” Puig said.

Hospitals had few Covid patients and almost 94 per cent of over-12s were vaccinated, the Generalitat president added.

But as he has throughout the pandemic, Puig called for caution. “Masks have allowed us to save lives and once they are no longer obligatory it will still be advisable to wear them in some places,” he said.