Benidorm enters the metaverse with a video game for future visitors

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 11:45
LOOKS FAMILIAR: Benidorm’s Castillo in a parallel world
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
BENIDORM LAND, a pilot scheme that launches in May, will supplement conventional brochures and publicity handouts with a video game.
Once up and running, Benidorm Land will be accessible to the 140 million people who use the Steam gaming platform, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez revealed.
“We are taking a leap into the metaverse,” Perez said. “Benidorm Land is a new and very powerful publicity device that allows users to enjoy adventures and experiences in an alternate reality inside their own homes.
“This way we can introduce Benidorm to members of Generation Z born in the 21st century and their younger siblings born after 2010, turning them into future tourists.”
Perez added out that Benidorm was the world’s first certified Smart Tourism Destination, with innovation and technology setting the course the resort wants to follow.
“This is interesting option for inspiring and motivating future visitors as they walk our streets or even fly above them,” the mayor said.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.