Benidorm enters the metaverse with a video game for future visitors

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 11:45

LOOKS FAMILIAR: Benidorm’s Castillo in a parallel world Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM LAND, a pilot scheme that launches in May, will supplement conventional brochures and publicity handouts with a video game.

Once up and running, Benidorm Land will be accessible to the 140 million people who use the Steam gaming platform, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez revealed.

“We are taking a leap into the metaverse,” Perez said. “Benidorm Land is a new and very powerful publicity device that allows users to enjoy adventures and experiences in an alternate reality inside their own homes.

“This way we can introduce Benidorm to members of Generation Z born in the 21st century and their younger siblings born after 2010, turning them into future tourists.”

Perez added out that Benidorm was the world’s first certified Smart Tourism Destination, with innovation and technology setting the course the resort wants to follow.

“This is interesting option for inspiring and motivating future visitors as they walk our streets or even fly above them,” the mayor said.