Expensive walkies for three San Vicente dog-owners

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 16:49

SAN VICENTE: Policia Local fined 25 dog-owners in 2021 Photo credit: Policia Local San Vicente del Raspeig

SAN VICENTE’S Policia Local imposed 25 fines on dog-owners during 2021.

These included a €2,704 sanction involving an owner who was walking a dog which, although it belonged to a potentially dangerous breed, was not muzzled and lacked the obligatory licence that includes third party insurance cover for possible attacks or injuries.

Another dog-owner paid out €2,700 after their pet bit a passer-by in the street before running away, while yet another – again the owner of a potentially dangerous breed – was fined €2,404.

In this case the dog was wearing a muzzle as required but officers found that the owner did not possess the required dog licence.