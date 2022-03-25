Expensive walkies for three San Vicente dog-owners

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 16:49
SAN VICENTE: Policia Local fined 25 dog-owners in 2021
Photo credit: Policia Local San Vicente del Raspeig
SAN VICENTE’S Policia Local imposed 25 fines on dog-owners during 2021.
These included a €2,704 sanction involving an owner who was walking a dog which, although it belonged to a potentially dangerous breed, was not muzzled and lacked the obligatory licence that includes third party insurance cover for possible attacks or injuries.
Another dog-owner paid out €2,700 after their pet bit a passer-by in the street before running away, while yet another – again the owner of a potentially dangerous breed – was fined €2,404.
In this case the dog was wearing a muzzle as required but officers found that the owner did not possess the required dog licence.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
