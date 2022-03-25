It never rains but it pours in Guadalest and the Marina Baja

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 13:10
NEARLY FULL: The Guadalest reservoir on March 24
Photo credit: Bartolome Lopez
A MONTH ago the Marina Baja was threatened by drought.
Now, as the region experiences its wettest March since 1950, the Guadalest reservoir’s levels had risen from 4.69 to 11 cubic hectometres by March 25, two cubic hectometres short of the maximum 13 that it can safely hold.
“This is great news, these rains have saved 2022,” said Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, Benidorm’s councillor responsible for Water.
The councillor added that if levels continued to rise it might eventually be necessary to release water from the reservoir.
“But this could have been avoided if the competent body, the Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar, had dredged the reservoir and improved its sluice gates as we have requested in the past.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
