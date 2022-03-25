It never rains but it pours in Guadalest and the Marina Baja

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 13:10

NEARLY FULL: The Guadalest reservoir on March 24 Photo credit: Bartolome Lopez

A MONTH ago the Marina Baja was threatened by drought.

Now, as the region experiences its wettest March since 1950, the Guadalest reservoir’s levels had risen from 4.69 to 11 cubic hectometres by March 25, two cubic hectometres short of the maximum 13 that it can safely hold.

“This is great news, these rains have saved 2022,” said Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, Benidorm’s councillor responsible for Water.

The councillor added that if levels continued to rise it might eventually be necessary to release water from the reservoir.

“But this could have been avoided if the competent body, the Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar, had dredged the reservoir and improved its sluice gates as we have requested in the past.