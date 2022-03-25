La Nucia tap water is safe to drink

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 17:40

PURE WATER: Bernabe Cano with ‘before and after’ glasses of drinking water Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA’S town hall assured the local population that the town’s tap water was safe to drink.

As often happens during and after heavy rain, the water arriving from the Guadalest reservoir has been noticeably turbid.

Following numerous queries from residents, Aqualia’s La Nucia manager, La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano and Miguel Angel Ivorra, councillor responsible for Water, visited the municipality’s €1.5 million purification plant, built in 2018 to solve the intermittent problems caused by cloudy water.

“The La Nucia plant eliminates all cloudiness, ensuring that the local supply meets standards that are even higher than those required by the health authorities,” Cano said, holding up “before and after” glasses of water.