La Nucia tap water is safe to drink

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 17:40
PURE WATER: Bernabe Cano with ‘before and after’ glasses of drinking water
Photo credit: La Nucia town hall
LA NUCIA’S town hall assured the local population that the town’s tap water was safe to drink.
As often happens during and after heavy rain, the water arriving from the Guadalest reservoir has been noticeably turbid.
Following numerous queries from residents, Aqualia’s La Nucia manager, La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano and Miguel Angel Ivorra, councillor responsible for Water, visited the municipality’s €1.5 million purification plant, built in 2018 to solve the intermittent problems caused by cloudy water.
“The La Nucia plant eliminates all cloudiness, ensuring that the local supply meets standards that are even higher than those required by the health authorities,” Cano said, holding up “before and after” glasses of water.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
