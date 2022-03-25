News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 19:31
VILLAJOYOSA: Roundabout needed at busy intersection
Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall
Traffic plans VILLAJOYOSA town hall is planning a roundabout for the Avenida Pais Valencia-Calle Pizarro-Calle Ciutad de Valencia-Censal park intersection. This will ease the flow of vehicles that head towards the town centre by eliminating the existing traffic lights, Urban Development councillor Pedro Alemany said, while also improving road safety.
Drone rescue A DRIVER whose car plunged down a steep embankment as she left the AP-7 in Benidorm managed to call for help despite serious injuries, the Emergency Services said afterwards. She was rescued thanks to a Policia Local drone, as her vehicle was impossible to locate from the road.
Not sure THIRTEEN occupants of six apartments in an eight-storey Calpe building were temporarily evacuated after cracks appeared and creaking was heard in one of the properties. Inspectors later declared the building safe and occupants were allowed to go back, although those from the affected apartment decided not to return.
No change JAVEA’S Club de Tennis and the David Ferrer academy have renewed their agreement for a further six years. Under the renewed contract the academy, which belongs to the former Spanish champion, will continue to take charge of coaching pupils of all ages, as it has done since 2008.
Safe houses MORAIRA’S youth hostel is one of several buildings that the Generalitat has now allocated to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. These include youth hostels in Benicassim, Alicante, Piles and Biar as well as Moraira, plus other installations in Paterna, Betera, Alpuente, Ademuz, Muro de Alcoy and Valencia City.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.