Policia Local rescue 15 cats abandoned in a Campello property

By Linda Hall • 25 March 2022 • 13:49
: ABANDONED: 15 cats left for days without food or water
Photo credit: Policia Local, Campello
CAMPELLO’S Policia Local rescued 15 cats abandoned in a Muchavista property.
The person who fed them had not been seen for several days and was unlocatable, Policia Local sources said afterwards.
Armed with a court order issued following an official complaint, officers accompanied by the concierge and the president of the Gatos en la Costa (Cats on the Coast) association, entered the property to reach the cats.
They immediately fed the starving cats, which were living in unhygienic and unhealthy conditions, before volunteers ferried them in cat carriers to the Gatos en la Costa shelter.
