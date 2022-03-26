Expolevante back on the agenda in Nijar in April

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 18:16
EXPOLEVANTE: Returns to Nijar between April 27 and 29
Photo credit: Nijar town hall
THE 15th Expolevante takes place between April 27 and 29 at Nijar’s Centro de Exposiciones and Campohermoso.
Twice postponed owing to the pandemic, the exhibition which covers all aspects of agriculture will occupy an area of 17,000 square metres, 35 per cent more than in previous editions, revealed Nijar mayor Esperanza Perez Felices.
“Expolevante Nijar displays to the world that quality and sustainability take precedence in what we do here, guaranteed by what we now know as Agriculture 2.0,” the mayor said.
“This enables us to produce more food on less land with less input while integrating with the other sectors like tourism that it must coexist with.”
Agricultural growers were the true and indisputable protagonists of this Nijar exhibition, Perez Felices continued.
“It has been created by and for them, the men and women who are there during society’s most difficult periods, as we could see during the health crisis which converted a primary sector into a strategic sector,” she said.
