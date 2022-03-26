Humour, colour and songs in Mojacar: just what’s needed right now

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 11:01

INDALO PLAYERS: Promise of songs, laughter and colour in their next production Photo credit: Bill White

THE Indalo Players are pleased to announce their new production, Murder in The Panto.

After a long absence from the stage, they will be performing in Shea’s Bar Mojacar, which some will remember as The Kimrick, on Thursday April 21 and Friday April 22.

Tickets, which cost an attractive €18 per person and include the show and a two-course meal, will be available from the bar very soon. To avoid disappointment please book early.

“You can expect songs, laughter and a jolly good murder,” said the play’s author, Bill White. “So come along and just enjoy the show or, for those who take it seriously, study the clues, guess who did it and win a prize into the bargain.”

As usual the play will go on a short tour around the Mojacar area, so watch this space: “We could be coming to a bar near you,” Bill said.

Murder in the Panto, his latest murder mystery, is based on an idea by fellow Indalo Players member, Jane Jordan Read, and tells the story of a dreadful murder that is committed during the pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

As in all Indalo Players’ productions – and especially as this is set in a panto – there will be lots of humour, songs and colour to cheer up the audience at a time when cheer has been in short supply

The group describe themselves as “mixed crowd of all ages who sometimes perform comedy, sometimes drama, sometimes pantomime.”

For more information contact Bill at williamwhite9552@aol.com or on his mobile, 671 810 819.