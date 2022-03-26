Humour, colour and songs in Mojacar: just what’s needed right now

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 11:01
INDALO PLAYERS: Promise of songs, laughter and colour in their next production
Photo credit: Bill White
THE Indalo Players are pleased to announce their new production, Murder in The Panto.
After a long absence from the stage, they will be performing in Shea’s Bar Mojacar, which some will remember as The Kimrick, on Thursday April 21 and Friday April 22.
Tickets, which cost an attractive €18 per person and include the show and a two-course meal, will be available from the bar very soon. To avoid disappointment please book early.
“You can expect songs, laughter and a jolly good murder,” said the play’s author, Bill White. “So come along and just enjoy the show or, for those who take it seriously, study the clues, guess who did it and win a prize into the bargain.”
As usual the play will go on a short tour around the Mojacar area, so watch this space: “We could be coming to a bar near you,” Bill said.
Murder in the Panto, his latest murder mystery, is based on an idea by fellow Indalo Players member, Jane Jordan Read, and tells the story of a dreadful murder that is committed during the pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.
As in all Indalo Players’ productions – and especially as this is set in a panto – there will be lots of humour, songs and colour to cheer up the audience at a time when cheer has been in short supply
The group describe themselves as “mixed crowd of all ages who sometimes perform comedy, sometimes drama, sometimes pantomime.”
For more information contact Bill at williamwhite9552@aol.com or on his mobile, 671 810 819.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.