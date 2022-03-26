Pioneering scheme provides more sand for Roquetas beaches

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 11:22

REGENERATION PLAN: Gabriel Amat with councillors and Jose Ramos Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS town hall is redistributing the sand on its beaches.

Mayor Gabriel Amat, councillors Jose Luis Llamas, Susi Ibañez and Francisco Barrionuevo, together with Jose Ramos, president of the Beaches Business Owners association, recently visited Playa Serena to watch work in progress.

This pioneering scheme first removes the seaweed that has been washed up on Roquetas’ beaches, Amat explained. As considerable amounts of sand are scooped up at the same time, this is then sifted and retained in order to replenish zones affected by erosion.

Amat emphasised that it was the first time this method had been used in the municipality as regeneration is usually carried out with sand from other beaches.

The town hall has also kept the Diputacion provincial council in the picture as well as the coastal authority, Costas, he added.

“It is our responsibility to keep the beaches in perfect condition so that we can provide a quality service for residents and tourists,” Amat said.

Two thousand tons of sand recovered in this way are currently being relocated in front of Roquetas’ Santa Ana castle as well as at the Playa Serena Playa and Buena Vista beaches.