Plans for a Spring Fiesta in Campohermoso in Nijar

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 17:37
FULL PROGRAMME: Three days of events planned for Campohermoso’s Spring Fiesta
Photo credit: Nijar town hall
CAMPOHERMOSO (Nijar) holds its second Fiesta de la Primavera between April 8 and 10 in Plaza Juan Antonio Lozano.
The first Spring Fiesta was held in 2019 but there could be no repetition until now, owing to the Covid pandemic.
“Activities like these can always count on town hall backing,” said Nijar’s mayor, Esperanza Perez Felices, “They invigorate our municipality and provide residents with more leisure options.”
At her recent meeting with the president and members of the Asociacion Cultural Campoiris, which is organising the celebrations, Perez Felices highlighted the importance of involving the local population. “Collaboration is essential for improving our towns,” the mayor said.
“We know that times have been hard, as the health situation brought everything to a halt but now we can resume activities like fiestas and Expolevante, while being careful and always complying with any health and safety regulations.”
Presenting the Fiesta de la Primavera poster, the Asociacion Cultural Campoiris president, Maria Jose Berenguel, announced that the association was preparing a full programme for all types of public.
Events include installing a marquee for the three-day festivities, activities for children as well as “several surprises” which Berenguel said she did not want to reveal at present.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
