Sound of silence for Almeria City brotherhood’s procession

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 21:07
PALM SUNDAY: First day of the Easter Processions
Photo credit: Runner Bean Tours
ON April 10, Palm Sunday, part of the La Estrella brotherhood’s Almeria City procession will take place in silence.
The bands accompanying the religious tableau through the city streets will fall silent in the section between Calle San Leonardo and Rambla Obispo Orbera, a spokesman announced.
“The brotherhood wishes to continue complying with our social commitments,” he said. “We want to ensure that spectators on the autism spectrum or those with noise sensitivity can enjoy the procession without having to endure the usual commotion.”
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
