Sound of silence for Almeria City brotherhood’s procession

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 21:07

PALM SUNDAY: First day of the Easter Processions Photo credit: Runner Bean Tours

ON April 10, Palm Sunday, part of the La Estrella brotherhood’s Almeria City procession will take place in silence.

The bands accompanying the religious tableau through the city streets will fall silent in the section between Calle San Leonardo and Rambla Obispo Orbera, a spokesman announced.

“The brotherhood wishes to continue complying with our social commitments,” he said. “We want to ensure that spectators on the autism spectrum or those with noise sensitivity can enjoy the procession without having to endure the usual commotion.”