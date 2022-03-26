Tripadvisor users exclude Almeria beaches

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 20:03

SPECTACULAR SETTING: Playazo de Rodalquilar, one of Almeria’s most famous beaches Photo credit: Sofia Cos

TRIPADVISOR omitted Almeria province beaches from its Travellers’ Choice 2022 awards.

Each year, members of public choose the travel guidance platform’s Best of the Best in various categories that include food, outdoor activities, skiing, cities and sun seeker destinations.

There was also a list of Europe’s 25 best beaches but although Mallorca, Fuerteventura, Formentera and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria made the cut, Almeria was excluded.

Like Spain, Italy, the UK and Greece had four Best of the Best beaches apiece, with two each for Portugal, France, Cyprus and Turkey and one for Iceland.