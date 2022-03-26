Working to halt inland depopulation in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 26 March 2022 • 19:29
THE Diputacion provincial council recently hosted an online meeting of Almeria’s 90 European Union-funded Guadalinfo offices.
Carmen Navarro, an MP in the regional parliament who is responsible for European Initiatives and was also present, stressed Guadalinfo’s importance in combatting inland depopulation.
Guadalinfo, set up by the Junta’s Innovation, Science and Enterprise department, offers public broadband access to the whole region including the remotest areas. It targets, in particular, towns with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants, especially in remote areas.
A prime objective is promoting the uptake of IT services to assist social cohesion and regional development. In particular, the Guadalinfo network aims to minimise the urban-rural digital divide and avert exclusion from modernisation processes.
Navarro had special praise for the Guadalinfo coordinators responsible for the centres and their contribution to the Diputacion’s efforts to halt depopulation.
The regional MP also highlighted their commitment during the pandemic, handling situations that made day-to-day living easier for the thousands of residents in the province’s smallest municipalities.
“The coordinators are key to taking IT literacy to rural enclaves, instructing, informing and accompanying users who want to learn or to clarify their doubts,” Navarro said.
“They are our greatest allies in promoting equal opportunities amongst Almeria residents by providing access to the telematic services that are essential if we are to stabilise the populations of the municipalities with fewest resources.”
