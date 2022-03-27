A slice of cinema history up for sale in Tabernas

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 19:12
WESTERN LEONE: Up for sale for €2.8 million
Photo credit: Western Leone
WESTERN LEONE in Tabernas is up for sale.
This was where Sergio Leone filmed Once Upon a Time in the West in 1968 and, although less popular with tourists than nearby Mini Hollywood or Fort Bravo, production companies still use Western Leone for location shooting.
The eight-hectare site has its own access road off the motorway, covered storage units, several buildings and stables, said the Roquetas-based estate agency that is handling the €2.8 million sale.
Describing the installation as ideal for an international film studio, the company also said that the iconic ranch, belonging to Claudia Cardinale in Once Upon a Time in the West, “is still in good condition.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.