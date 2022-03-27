A slice of cinema history up for sale in Tabernas

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 19:12

WESTERN LEONE: Up for sale for €2.8 million Photo credit: Western Leone

WESTERN LEONE in Tabernas is up for sale.

This was where Sergio Leone filmed Once Upon a Time in the West in 1968 and, although less popular with tourists than nearby Mini Hollywood or Fort Bravo, production companies still use Western Leone for location shooting.

The eight-hectare site has its own access road off the motorway, covered storage units, several buildings and stables, said the Roquetas-based estate agency that is handling the €2.8 million sale.

Describing the installation as ideal for an international film studio, the company also said that the iconic ranch, belonging to Claudia Cardinale in Once Upon a Time in the West, “is still in good condition.”