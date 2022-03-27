Higher prices but lower profits for Almeria province’s agricultural growers

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 18:33
ALMERIA PEPPERS: Good prices but increased overheads
Photo credit: Pixabay
BY the end of March, prices paid for tomatoes and peppers had risen by 60 per cent compared with early January.
It is during the first quarter of the year when Almeria province’s agricultural growers have little competition from their central European counterparts but these latest prices do not translate into increased earnings, sources in the agri-foods sector explained.
“Overheads have soared since last autumn,” said Antonio Navarro, president of the Asaja Almeria growers’ association.
“We are emerging from a campaign, especially since January, with prices that are quite acceptable, that’s true,” Navarro said. “But profits are less acceptable, above all for peppers and cucumbers despite the increase.”
This would be even more apparent once growers had balanced their books, as water, fertiliser and all supplies were costing more, while the hauliers’ strike had also helped to increase overheads, he predicted.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
