Higher prices but lower profits for Almeria province’s agricultural growers

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 18:33

ALMERIA PEPPERS: Good prices but increased overheads Photo credit: Pixabay

BY the end of March, prices paid for tomatoes and peppers had risen by 60 per cent compared with early January.

It is during the first quarter of the year when Almeria province’s agricultural growers have little competition from their central European counterparts but these latest prices do not translate into increased earnings, sources in the agri-foods sector explained.

“Overheads have soared since last autumn,” said Antonio Navarro, president of the Asaja Almeria growers’ association.

“We are emerging from a campaign, especially since January, with prices that are quite acceptable, that’s true,” Navarro said. “But profits are less acceptable, above all for peppers and cucumbers despite the increase.”

This would be even more apparent once growers had balanced their books, as water, fertiliser and all supplies were costing more, while the hauliers’ strike had also helped to increase overheads, he predicted.