Locally-grown artichokes declared ‘jewels of the Vega Baja’

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 22:46

ARTICHOKE CONGRESS: Local mayor Maria Gomez with prizewinners and participants in this year’s event Photo credit: Almoradi town hall

ALMORADI hosted the seventh edition of the National Artichoke Congress on March 26 ad 27.

Rain did not deter the crowds who flocked to the 10000-square metre site and the stands set up in Plaza de la Constitucion on the first day of the event.

The bad weather held off for the following day, allowing the public to enjoy a programme of activities that included workshops, sports events, competitions, an endless supply of tapas and cookery demonstrations by Michelin-starred chefs who prepared food where Vega Baja artichokes were the hero of the dish.

Almoradi’s mayor Maria Gomez, also a member of the Diputacion provincial council, was present each day, accompanied by Ana Serna, the Diputacion’s vice-president and Sebastian Cañadas, the province’s Economic Development councillor.

All were there to demonstrate the Diputacion’s support for the artichokes that are inseparable from the Vega Baja.

“These give prominence and support to agriculture and tourism, Alicante province’s two essential sectors,” Serna said, emphasising the importance of events like the Congreso Nacional de la Alcachofa.

“The Vega Baja is the green heart of our province because it is here that the best vegetables are grown. The artichokes from Almoradi and the other municipalities in the area are unique, and they set a national and international example,” the vice-president declared

“The economy and prosperity of the entire province also depend on the water.” Serna said in an oblique reference to the central government’s decision to cut back on the Vega Baja’s water transfers via the Tajo-Segura pipeline.