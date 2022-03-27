News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 15:39

VICAR BOLLARDS: More protection for pedestrians Photo credit: Vicar town hall

Safer walking VICAR town hall installed bollards along a section of pavement between Puerta Corazon del Ponente in La Gangosa and El Parador. The bollards will increase safety along 950 metres of the road that provides access to private properties as well as agricultural warehouses, factories and vehicle repair shops.

False claims THE Guardia Civil arrested a person in Alhama de Almeria who allegedly made six false robbery claims to an insurance company. Invetigators’ suspicions were aroused following inconsistencies in a statement from the supposed victim who had been compensated with €1,600 on five previous occasions between 2016 and 2021.

Further afield THE small Virgen del Saliente statue, popularly known as La Pequenica, will travel outside the Albox boundaries for only the third time in three centuries on June 24. The statue goes to Los Cerricos in Oria, before continuing in pilgrimage to Velez-Rubio and Chirivel, returning on July 2.

Brief stay CRUISE ship Spirit of Discovery put in to Almeria port on March 26 following an earlier visit in November last year. More than 700 passengers, the majority of whom were British, disembarked in the persistent rain at 8am to spend eight hours ashore before setting sail for Cadiz.

Tapas trail THE fifth edition of Garrucha’s Tapas route began on March 25 and continues until April 3. Announcing the event, mayor Maria Lopez accompanied by local councillors, said that the 25,000 Spanish-English forms where participants name their favourites would enter a draw for a holiday for two in Thailand.