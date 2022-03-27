Torrential rains end Almeria province drought

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 15:43

TEMPORARY CLOSURES: All Almeria province roads were open by March 27 Photo credit: Almeria Junta

MONTHS of drought in Almeria province were brought to an end by the torrential rain that began on March 25.

Rivers and watercourses are no longer dry and when the downpour was at its height between midnight and noon on March 26, the 112 Emergency Services number received 40 calls for assistance.

The 70 employees assigned to the Diputacion provincial council’s Winter Roads Plan’s were out in force and until the downpour began to ease off late on March 26, the province was on constant alert.

The consequences were felt in practically all of Almeria’s 103 municipalities from Levante to Poniente and from north to south, with more than 10 roads temporarily closed due to flooding, landslides and rockfalls.