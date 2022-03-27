Torrential rains end Almeria province drought

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 15:43
TEMPORARY CLOSURES: All Almeria province roads were open by March 27
Photo credit: Almeria Junta
MONTHS of drought in Almeria province were brought to an end by the torrential rain that began on March 25.
Rivers and watercourses are no longer dry and when the downpour was at its height between midnight and noon on March 26, the 112 Emergency Services number received 40 calls for assistance.
The 70 employees assigned to the Diputacion provincial council’s Winter Roads Plan’s were out in force and until the downpour began to ease off late on March 26, the province was on constant alert.
The consequences were felt in practically all of Almeria’s 103 municipalities from Levante to Poniente and from north to south, with more than 10 roads temporarily closed due to flooding, landslides and rockfalls.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
