Water a increasingly expensive commodity for Almeria province town halls

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 16:52

MAYORS’ MEETING: Poniente mayors met to discuss tripled cost of desalinated water Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

VERA’S domestic water tariffs are the lowest in Almeria province.

The municipality’s householders pay €1.16 for a cubic metre of water compared with the €2.01 they would be charged if they lived in Almeria City.

Cuevas and Mojacar are not far behind at €1.85 per cubic metre, while Roquetas residents are charged €1.52.

Mayors and engineers from municipalities in the Poniente area, together with representatives from water management companies, met earlier in March to analyse the increased price of desalinated water that has now been approved by the public sector company, Aguas de las Cuencas Mediterraneas (Acuamed).

The hike means that the cost of desalinated water will triple, inevitably affecting water bills.

Meanwhile, Vera’s town hall recently met Acuamed officials to negotiate a system allowing costs to be spread over five years to minimise the effects of the increase and avoid a sudden rise like that of Roquetas.