Water a increasingly expensive commodity for Almeria province town halls

By Linda Hall • 27 March 2022 • 16:52
MAYORS’ MEETING: Poniente mayors met to discuss tripled cost of desalinated water
Photo credit: Roquetas town hall
VERA’S domestic water tariffs are the lowest in Almeria province.
The municipality’s householders pay €1.16 for a cubic metre of water compared with the €2.01 they would be charged if they lived in Almeria City.
Cuevas and Mojacar are not far behind at €1.85 per cubic metre, while Roquetas residents are charged €1.52.
Mayors and engineers from municipalities in the Poniente area, together with representatives from water management companies, met earlier in March to analyse the increased price of desalinated water that has now been approved by the public sector company, Aguas de las Cuencas Mediterraneas (Acuamed).
The hike means that the cost of desalinated water will triple, inevitably affecting water bills.
Meanwhile, Vera’s town hall recently met Acuamed officials to negotiate a system allowing costs to be spread over five years to minimise the effects of the increase and avoid a sudden rise like that of Roquetas.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
