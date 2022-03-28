Trending:

Favourite children’s classic brought to life in Orihuela

By Linda Hall • 28 March 2022 • 17:21

NEXT PRODUCTION: The Secret Garden from Networks Theatre, Orihuela Photo credit: Networks Theatre

NETWORKS THEATRE brings to life Frances Hogson Burnett’s classic, The Secret Garden in Orihuela next month.

There will be one performance of the play at their Calle San Agustin, 25, theatre on Thursday April 7 at 7.30 pm. Friday April 8 sees two performances at 7pm and 9pm and there will be one performance at 8pm on Saturday April 9.

Call or send a Whatsapp to 683373413 for tickets or book on the www.networkstheatre.com website. Adults €5 and students €4.


Written by

Linda Hall

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

