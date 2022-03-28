Favourite children’s classic brought to life in Orihuela

By Linda Hall • 28 March 2022 • 17:21

NEXT PRODUCTION: The Secret Garden from Networks Theatre, Orihuela Photo credit: Networks Theatre

NETWORKS THEATRE brings to life Frances Hogson Burnett’s classic, The Secret Garden in Orihuela next month.

There will be one performance of the play at their Calle San Agustin, 25, theatre on Thursday April 7 at 7.30 pm. Friday April 8 sees two performances at 7pm and 9pm and there will be one performance at 8pm on Saturday April 9.

Call or send a Whatsapp to 683373413 for tickets or book on the www.networkstheatre.com website. Adults €5 and students €4.