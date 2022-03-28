How to assist Ukrainian refugees in Orihuela Costa

By Linda Hall • 28 March 2022 • 15:49
UKRAINIAN REFUGEES: Orihuela’s Social Services department is assisting with bureaucratic procedures
NORAH BOND from Orihuela Costa recently contacted the Euro Weekly News detailing how to provide support for Ukranian refugees.
“I recently received a call from the president of the Ukrainian Association for advice on supporting their community,” Norah said. “She was desperate to help the families who are arriving from their war-torn country.”
Norah immediately contacted Sonia Huertas, an adviser at Orihuela city hall, who explained that all Ukranian refugees need first to register with the Servicios Sociales department. They should apply beforehand for an appointment on 96 530 6645.
Refugees requiring accommodation help need to apply to the Centro de Atencion Temprana de Alicante (CATE).
Those with families in Orihuela Costa will receive help with political asylum status, registering on the Padron, schooling and obtaining a SIP healthcare card.
Five families have already arrived, including young children and a disabled young woman. Three of the families have been offered accommodation but two more homes are needed urgently. “Should anyone want to offer a home, part of a house or a room they should be aware that the legal minimum stay for Ukrainian refugees is one year,” Norah said.
Orihuela city hall has also published these procedures in detail on the www.orihuela.es website.
