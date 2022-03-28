News in Brief from Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 28 March 2022 • 18:11

ALTEA OUTING: Pilar de la Horada’s Amas de Casa association resumed their excursions Photo credit: Pilar de la Horada town hall

Day out PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Amas de Casa local women’s association have resumed their usual programme of outings, with Altea as their first destination. Accompanied by Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez and several councillors, members explored the Old Quarter, the port and beaches before lunching at a local hotel.

Rain gain ALICANTE province’s recent rainfall is the equivalent of 150 cubic hectometres of irrigation water costing 40 cents a cubic metre. Alicante University’s Geography department said this works out at savings of €400,000 for every cubic hectometre of water that agricultural growers have to buy to irrigate their crops.

Sail away ITALIAN shipping line MSC Cruises will use Alicante port as the starting point for its Mediterranean offers next winter. According to reports in the Spanish media, MSC is programming 10 cruises that will depart from Quay 14 from January 2023 onwards, in addition to 12 during the summer.

IT advantage

RESEARCH carried out by Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) found that hospitality sector businesses which embraced digitisation and online services were better able to ride out the pandemic. Sales increased by an average 10 per cent and profits grew by 5 per cent, the UMH investigators found.

Pirate taxis ALICANTE AIRPORT taxi drivers called for more police inspections to halt unfair competition from “pirates” as well as the cabbies who are not registered with the Ministry of Public Works to pick up and leave passengers. Those who are detected face €1,000 fines and having their vehicles immobilised.

Easter palms THE Elche craftspeople who make the elaborate Easter palms for which the city is famous, are working flat out for brotherhoods, cathedrals and churches all over Spain after two years without processions. Despite relief at returning to work, they expressed concerns about higher fuel and electricity but said they would not be increasing their prices.