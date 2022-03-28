Orihuela trailer sends four tons of supplies for Ukrainian refugees

By Linda Hall • 28 March 2022 • 12:32
ORIHUELA DONATIONS: Ready to be taken to Poland
Photo credit: Orihuela town hall
ORIHUELA sent a trailer loaded with 14 tons of food, clothes and medicines for Ukraine.
Social Welfare and Emergencies councillors, Almudena Baldo and Victor Valverde, explained that the lorry, which left on March 25, went first to the official Ciudad del la Luz coordination centre before leaving for Poland.
Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana thanked the local population for their public-spirited reaction to the Ukraine invasion.
“We always do whatever we can to help those in difficult circumstances, in this case the people of Ukraine,” Bascuñana said, also expressing gratitude to Orihuela’s non-government organisations, “who are always ready help.”
The donations from private individuals and local firms were left at the Lonja in the city centre and Orihuela Costa’s Ecumenical centre before they were prepared for despatch by the Proteccion Civil and Emergencies department.
“I’d like to congratulate all the personnel involved, as they had to make frequent journeys from the reception centres to the Emergencies depot where Proteccion Civil volunteers loaded the lorry,” Baldo said.
City hall chartered the trailer from a local firm, Victor Valverde revealed: “From the outset they have helped with everything that was needed,” he said.
“This same company, many of whose drivers are Ukrainian, also sent two lorryloads of aid on their own initiative, when the conflict began.”
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
