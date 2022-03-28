Symphonic concert by Mediterranean Youth Orchestra welcomes spring

By Tamsin Brown • 28 March 2022 • 22:42

Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The Mediterranean Youth Orchestra, along with the pianist Susana Gómez Vásquez, gave a symphonic concert on March 27 in Almuñecar to mark the start of spring.

On Sunday, March 27, the Joven Orquesta Mediterránea Costa Tropical, along with the pianist Susana Gómez Vásquez, gave a beautiful symphonic concert in Almuñécar dedicated to spring. The concert was directed by the distinguished British conductor Michael Thomas.

The symphonic concert, held at the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñecar, was backed by the local Department of Culture and was attended by a large audience. The orchestra treated the audience to two romantic compositions: Frédéric Chopin’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 2 and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 1: Spring.

The pianist Susana Gómez Vázquez, from Madrid, gave a spectacular performance and received a warm round of applause from the audience, which firmly consolidated her reputation as one of the most brilliant and promising young musicians in Spain today.

