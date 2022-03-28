Tourism and fishing combined on a conducted tour of Torrevieja’s fishing port

By Linda Hall • 28 March 2022 • 14:04
TORREVIEJA PORT: Conducted tour and details of the town’s seafaring origins
Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall
A TOTAL of 154 people attended Torrevieja’s first Pescaturismo excursion of the year on March 27.
The event, which combined fishing and tourism, was organised by Ociomar and Torrevieja town hall and started at 10am on the port’s principal fishing quay. As the party included 24 children, the very youngest took part in a handicrafts workshop while the remainder walked along the quay where they heard about Torrevieja’s seafaring origins, fishing techniques and the boats that bring in fresh fish each day.
They then went on to visit the harbourside fish market, where guides Adrian, Kate and Brad explained how the auction is carried out, followed by a cookery demonstration showing how to marinate anchovies in vinegar and preserve them in salt.
The morning finished with a visit to a restaurant in the port where participants ate freshly fried anchovies and later paella.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
