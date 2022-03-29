Altea cultural association’s concert raises funds for Ukraine

By Linda Hall • 29 March 2022 • 9:52
FUNDRAISING RECITAL: Germain Droogenbroodt and participating artists rewarded with a five-minute ovation
Photo credit: Fundacion Cultural Ithaca
GERMAIN DROOGENBROODT, president of Altea’s Fundacion Cultural Ithaca, in cooperation with the town hall, organised a recital for Ukraine.
The event on March 27 was attended by approximately 500 people and all ticket sales, plus donations from those unable to attend, will go to the refugees of Ukraine via the Red Cross.
At the end of the concert, while president Zelensky and his wife were seen in the background, the participating artists were honoured with a five-minute standing ovation.
The video was later translated by Ithaca’s Bangladesh, Indian and Indonesian translator and uploaded to Facebook, together with Anna Keiko translations which were sent to three Chinese sites.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
