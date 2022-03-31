Alfaz Rotary Club’s flamenco fundraiser brings supplies for Corazon Expres

By Linda Hall • 31 March 2022 • 17:10

STOCKING UP: Supplies for Corazon Expres Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S Rotary Club has set aside the proceeds from its recent flamenco concert for Corazon Expres.

The concert at the Casa de Cultura, which featured the Alicante singer Rocio Montoya and musicians Esteban Davila and Elias Madrigal, raised €1,150 which the Rotary club used to buy essential provisions for the charity.

Sharon Nilsson, president of Alfaz’s Rotary Club, accompanied by association members, has now presented the supplies to the Corazon Expres president and volunteers.

Alfaz’s culture councillo Manuel Casado thanked both the Rotary Club for helping the vulnerable in this way, and the local population who supported the flamenco event.

Corazon Expres connects available resources with those in need of them, linking the vulnerable with the organisations that can help them. The charity also provides occasional financial aid, when required and collaborates with the Social Services departments in several Marina Baja town halls while providing advice and help for the elderly and those in emergency situations.