Cancer Care the Valleys provides support when needed for the Valleys, Jalon and Orba area

By Linda Hall • 31 March 2022 • 13:32

BENISSA CONCERT: Cancer Care the Valleys officially launched on April 7 Photo credit: Cancer Care the Valleys

JALON VALLEY HELP (JVH) and Cancer Care announced the official launch of Cancer Care the Valleys.

This will be confirmed at the Showtime charity concert at 7.30pm on Thursday April 7 at the Casa de Cultura in Benissa, where The Entertainers provide an evening of pop and show classics.

To book tickets, contact Pam on eventsjvh@gmail.com or ring 634 310 415.

JVH have recognised for many years Cancer Care’s specialist knowledge, their close links with the Denia hospital’s Oncology department and their strong connections with the medical profession as a whole.

The two charities have worked together on an ad-hoc patient basis and Cancer Care the Valleys now extends this cooperation by offering weekly consultations. These are available to anybody affected by cancer concerns, from initial diagnosis through treatment into respite care and family after-cancer support.

This new initiative aims to provide more localised and accessible opportunities to anyone in the Valleys, Jalon, Orba and the surrounding area whose life has been affected in any way by cancer.

The overall aim is to improve quality of life by supporting and advising people on their individual concerns.

Weekly Cancer drop-in sessions begin on Thursday April 14, between 11.30am and 1.30pm at the JVH Animo Centre in Alcalali.

Sessions will be led by a nurse, registered here in Spain and a member of the Alicante’s College of Nursing.