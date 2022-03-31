Marina Alta animal charity Akira helps humans too

By Linda Hall • 31 March 2022 • 15:51

AKIRA SANCTUARY: The charity’s premises in Benissa Photo credit: Akira

THANKS to supporters’ generosity, the Akira animal sanctuary has been able to donate bedding and warm clothes for Ukraine.

Akira is also providing essential items like bedding and kitchen equipment for refugees who are being housed locally.

“I am sure you will have seen images of dogs roaming Ukraine’s bombed-out cities,” Akira’s president Lin Di Stefano said. “Many wear collars, a sign that they have been used to a loving home.”

Polish animal shelters are overwhelmed with the number of dogs and other animals that are arriving and they will need help in rehoming them. The association is now exploring with dog charities in Poland and Eastern Europe ways of rehoming dogs that have made it out of Ukraine.

“Akira is planning to offer accommodation at the shelter for a few dogs who will stay there until they can be rehomed,” Lin said. “We will keep you informed on our progress with this.”