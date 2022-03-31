Marina Alta animal charity Akira helps humans too

By Linda Hall • 31 March 2022 • 15:51
AKIRA SANCTUARY: The charity’s premises in Benissa
Photo credit: Akira
THANKS to supporters’ generosity, the Akira animal sanctuary has been able to donate bedding and warm clothes for Ukraine.
Akira is also providing essential items like bedding and kitchen equipment for refugees who are being housed locally.
“I am sure you will have seen images of dogs roaming Ukraine’s bombed-out cities,” Akira’s president Lin Di Stefano said. “Many wear collars, a sign that they have been used to a loving home.”
Polish animal shelters are overwhelmed with the number of dogs and other animals that are arriving and they will need help in rehoming them. The association is now exploring with dog charities in Poland and Eastern Europe ways of rehoming dogs that have made it out of Ukraine.
“Akira is planning to offer accommodation at the shelter for a few dogs who will stay there until they can be rehomed,” Lin said. “We will keep you informed on our progress with this.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.