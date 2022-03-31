Marina Baja’s water supplied topped up for the year

By Linda Hall • 31 March 2022 • 19:26

CONSORTIUM MEETING: Board of directors headed by Diputacion president, Carlos Mazon Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

THE Guadalest sluice gates had to be opened on March 28 once the reservoir had reached its safety level.

After releasing five cubic metres of water per second over two days, the reservoir’s levels fell to 70 per cent , the Marina Baja Water Consortium’s board of directors heard at an Extraordinary General Meeting. This was held at the Diputacion provincial council’s Alicante City headquarters on March 30.

By the first week of April, the reservoir would return to maximum capacity, predicted Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez, who is also a board member. The area’s depleted subterranean groundwater was also replenished, rising to “practically to 100 per cent.”

Much of the rain that has filled both the Guadalest and Amadorio reservoirs as well as the Marina Baja aquifers fell between March 4 and 9, followed by more torrential rain between March 17 and 28.

“Before these unexpected and intense episodes, the area was on pre-alert for imminent drought,” Perez said.

“Recovering these reserves is great news and means that water is guaranteed throughout the year for an area that is always focused on resources that nevertheless need immediate investment from the regional and national administrations.”

The recent rain also gave some breathing space to the municipalities belonging to the Consortium at a time when rising energy prices meant extra expense that ran into millions, Perez said.