There’s room for everyone in La Vila

By Linda Hall • 31 March 2022 • 20:03

TRANSGENDER BENCH: La Vila’s mayor, councillors and Vila Diversitat members Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

VILLAJOYOSA town hall supported International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 with three separate initiatives.

A bench outside the Tourism Office was painted in the transgender colours while the Vila Diversitat grou, together with the Social Services and Equality department, draped a blue, pink and white flag on a balcony at the Barbera dels Aragones centre.

Social Services and Equality councillor Asun Lloret also presented La Vila’s high schools with copies of Mar C Llop’s book, Construccions Identitaries (Identity Constructions).

“This is an important day for people who identify with a type of sexuality that does not correspond to the gender assigned to them at birth,” said Villajoyosa’s mayor, Andreu Verdu.

Meanwhile, Asun Lloret declared that her department would continue working to ensure that “all ways of existing and feeling have a place in society.”