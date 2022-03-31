U3A Moraira-Teulada’s Dining Out group meet again after a long interval

By Linda Hall • 31 March 2022 • 14:01

SPECIAL EVENING: U3A Moraira-Teulada’s Dining Out group enjoyed a Greek meal Phot credit: U3A Moraira-Teulada

AFTER a break of nearly three and a half years, the U3A Moraira-Teulada Dining Out group met for a special Greek evening meal.

They were welcomed by a glass of cava followed by Greek meze for all to share. “Of course, moussaka was one of the choices for the main course and one diner said it was the best she had ever tasted,” said Communications officer Sharon Taylor.

“Greek-style sea bass and lamb kleftiko were equally good and the home-made baklavas were oozing with honey.”

For more information about the Dining Out group and general information, visit the www.u3amoraira-teulada.org website.