Benidorm knows the SCORE with its Coastal Living Lab

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2022 • 17:50

EU PROJECT: Councillor Monica Gomes details Benidorm’s Coastal Living Lab Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM is one of 10 European municipalities taking part in the EU’s million Coastal Living Lab (CCLL) initiative.

Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and Turkey as well as Spain are participating in these CCLLs which are part of Europe’s SCORE (Smart Control of Climate Resilience in European Coastal Cities) project to address climate change.

Like the other municipalities with CCLLs, Benidorm will evaluate the evolution of its coastline and the impact of human activity, seeking solutions to the challenges of extreme weather events, coastal erosion and rising sea levels.

Benidorm’s Beaches and Innovation councillors Monica Gomez and Aida Garcia Mayor were present at the presentation of the scheme on March 31 at the El Torrejo municipal centre in front of the Levante beach.

“We are taking part in this SCORE project because it is fully in line with our philosophy of climate resilience and commitment to reducing impacts,” Gomez said.

“We want to ensure that Benidorm continues to be a happy place for the millions of Spanish and European tourists who choose us for their holidays.”

The councillor also drew attention to Benidorm’s sustainable urban development model and its excellent beaches.

“Taking part in the study and analysis of coastal zones links us even more closely to this project, aware that Benidorm’s findings could interest other coastal tourist destinations.