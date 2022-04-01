Less of a climb needed in Calpe’s steep Calle Murillo

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2022 • 16:22
INSTALLATION: Another escalator for Calpe’s Old Town
Photo credit: Calpe town hall
CALPE’S Old Town has another escalator.
Contractors installed the first 35-metre section in Calle Murillo on April 1, putting the final 12 metres in place three days later as work continues on making the town’s steep streets easier to negotiate.
“What we are currently carrying out in Calpe’s historic centre is aimed not only at renewing and improving services like lighting, street furniture or drainage,” said Pilar Cabrera, the councillor responsible for the Old Town.
“We also want to make these streets more accessible, which will also make them more-used and visited.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.