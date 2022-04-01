Less of a climb needed in Calpe’s steep Calle Murillo

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2022 • 16:22

INSTALLATION: Another escalator for Calpe’s Old Town Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE’S Old Town has another escalator.

Contractors installed the first 35-metre section in Calle Murillo on April 1, putting the final 12 metres in place three days later as work continues on making the town’s steep streets easier to negotiate.

“What we are currently carrying out in Calpe’s historic centre is aimed not only at renewing and improving services like lighting, street furniture or drainage,” said Pilar Cabrera, the councillor responsible for the Old Town.

“We also want to make these streets more accessible, which will also make them more-used and visited.”