Regional government will facilitate easier rentals for employees of relocated Ukrainian firms

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2022 • 14:42
: RECEPTION CENTRE: Social Security and Migrations minister Jose Luis Escriva, Ximo Puig and Pedro Sanchez in Ciudad de la Luz
Photo credit: GVA.es
THE Valencian Community’s Finance Institute (IVF) will smooth the path for Ukraine-based companies relocating to the region.
Generalitat president Ximo Puig said on April 1 that the IVF will facilitate guarantees for employees wishing to rent properties.
The announcement came as Puig accompanied Pedro Sanchez, president of the Spanish government, on his visit to Alicante City’s Ciudad de la Luz complex now used as a Ukrainian reception centre.
“Welcoming refugees humanises society while strengthening democracy and the values that unite Europe,” Puig said.
“We suffered in the past and now it is time to show that we understand those who suffer.”
