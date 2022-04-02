Adra’s Policia Local provide a separate room for gender abuse victims

By Linda Hall • 02 April 2022 • 16:43

ADRA ADVANCE: A separate room where gender violence victims can receive personal attention Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA’S Policia Local station now has a separate room where gender violence victims can receive personal attention.

“Providing this room takes us a step further in our commitment to eliminating gender violence,” said Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes.

“It is also another advance in our support for the Viogen scheme, with police keeping a close watch on the cases that are reported in our municipality.”

Cortes explained that each shift includes one of the police officers who are specially-trained to provide this type of protection.

The Viogen service coordinates with the different town hall departments involved, with the Social Services psychologist, a lawyer from the Women’s Information Centre and the team from the Families department on hand to assist gender violence victims.

“We should all contribute to putting an end to this blight on society,” Cortes said, calling on the local population to report any indication of ill-treatment.

“That is the only way our protection mechanisms can function, allowing us to live together in a society free of gender violence,” he said.