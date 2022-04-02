Almeria province’s fishing boats end strike and return to sea

By Linda Hall • 02 April 2022 • 21:09

STRIKE OVER: Adra’s fishing fleet has resumed its activities Photo credit: Olea

THREE HUNDRED boats from Almeria province’s five fishing ports returned to sea on March 29.

Harbourside fish auctions resumed and fresh fish has once again reached fish shops and supermarket counters.

The Asopesc and Cepesca associations that represent them, together with the local fishing guilds, accepted the measures that the central government in Madrid introduced to offset the increase in fuel prices.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Food minister Luis Planas described the measures announced on March 29 as a “solid package” that answered the fishing sector’s demands.

Although the fishing sector accepted the minister’s 20 cents per litre reduction for the next three months, this fell short of the 35 cents they had asked for. Meanwhile, Planas said the government offer would bring them savings of €16 million, based on the fishing fleets’ fuel consumption in previous years.

The government is also providing direct aid of more than €18 million for individual boat owners and companies to offset their increased overheads, although the amounts will be determined by the type of vessel.

“This help will be processed via direct payments that that we expect to take around 30 days to reach beneficiaries,” Planas said. “We shall try to ensure that aid arrives as soon as possible.