Rain disrupts irrigation supplies for Bajo Andarax agricultural growers

By Linda Hall • 02 April 2022 • 18:27
: RIVER ANDARAX: Usually dry
Photo credit: Schumi4ever
INTENSE rain at the end of last month has damaged the irrigation system that is vital for Bajo Andarax agriculture.
More than 20 millimetres of rain fell in some Andarax Valley zones, transforming the bed of the usually dry River Andarax into a fast-moving torrent that damaged the network of irrigation pipes.
The largest pipes taking water to planted areas on both sides of the river were the worst-affected, leaving Santa Fe, Gador, Rioja, Benahadux, Pechina, Viator, Huercal de Almeria and Almeria City unable to irrigate crops until the system can be repaired.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
