Trending:

Contract modification would mean another 20 years for Torrevieja water company Agamed

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 20:55

AGAMED: Water company is jointly owned by Hidraqua and the town hall Photo credit: Google

TORREVIEJA town hall will put on public display drafted modifications to Agamed’s water and main drainage contract.

Announcing the move, councillor Federico Alarcon did not go into full details regarding the contract but revealed that once the draft has been made public, it would be assessed by the municipal auditors.

Modifying the contract would enable Agamed, jointly owned by the Hidraqua company and the town hall, to provide its present services for another 20 years when the present concession comes to an end in 2028.


FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING NEWS: Pakistan president dissolves parliament