Good result for the two Steves at the latest Carp-R-Us Winter-Spring match in El Bosquet

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 23:05

: El BOSQUET: Venue for the latest Carp-R-Us match Photo credit: El Bosquet Fisheries

THE CARP-R-US fishing club’s secretary Steve Fell began his latest report with a message that he hoped everybody was dry.

As the Valencian Community enters April after emerging from the wettest March since records began 50 years ago, the Euro Weekly News is glad to say that everybody has dried out and cautiously hope to remain so.

Meanwhile, Steve said that after a two-week break owing to the bad weather, Carp-R-Us resumed their Winter-Spring series at the El Bosquet complex located in the Hondon national park located between Elche and Crevillent.

“The venue had been used for a fishing festival over the previous two days and this, together with heavy overnight rain, led us to think fishing would be hard,” Steve said. “And so it proved to be, except for the two Steves.”

Steve Fell won the match with 22.8 kilos, narrowly beating Steve Higgins’ 19.9 kilos.

They were well ahead of the others, as Graham Patterson finished third with 7.4 kilos, followed by Paul Burton with 6.1 kilos.