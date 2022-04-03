Orihuela Costa beaches are preparing for Easter

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 18:41

SEAWEED REMOVAL: Posidonia is left until spring to prevent erosion Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA’s Street Cleaning and Rubbish Collection department is currently clearing away Posidonia seaweed from Orihuela Costa’s beaches.

Cabo Roig needed particular attention and heavy machinery as it had been most affected by the last spell of bad weather and rough seas that deposited large amounts of the seaweed on the shore, city hall councillor Damaso Aparicio explained.

His department began removing the Posidonia after the storms abated, assisted by the company contracted to remove the seaweed and transport it to the drying and treatment, he said.

“This coincided with the end of the winter period when we leave it to regenerate our excellent sands and prevent erosion,” he added. “We now expect the beaches to be clear of seaweed in time for Easter Week.”