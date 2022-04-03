Plans for a direct approach to Huercal-Overa’s La Inmaculada hospital

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 12:44

NEW ROAD: Direct access to Huercal-Overa’s La Inmaculada hospital Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall intends to build a new approach road to the La Inmaculada hospital.

At present there are daily holdups in the area and the proposed road will provide much-needed traffic fluidity, not least for ambulances in emergency situations, said Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez.

“An alternative road that can provide rapid access to the hospital is one of the local population’s longstanding requests,” Fernandez added.

The town hall has made provision for the €3 million project in its budget but has also requested financial assistance from the Diputacion provincial council.

“This is an important project, not only for Huercal-Overa but for all residents in the Levante, Almanzora and Northern areas,” Fernandez said. “They all use the La Inmaculada hospital, which provides a service for 34 municipalities and 180,000 inhabitants.”